LCSO seeking help with tool theft

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a recent theft in the Clinton area.

According to the LCSO, the theft occurred at Lanford Industrial Services Company on Highway 72 in Clinton. A tool box containing welding equipment and related accessories was stolen from a work truck on the property during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 20.

LCSO deputies are searching for someone who drove a red SUV onto the Lanford Industrial Services Company property.

Anyone with information is asked to call LCSO Investigator David Staton at 864-681-4527 or Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME.