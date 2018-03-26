Gary Kenneth “Ken” Pulley, age 79, of 101 Fox Trail, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Blanche Nelson Pulley, passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late William Leck and Virginia Davis Pulley. Ken was a SC Army National Guard Veteran and retired from CeramTec. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Bobby Smith Sunday School Class. Mr. Pulley loved gardening and walking on the beach. His greatest passions were spending time with his family, sharing a joke with friends, and cheering on the Clemson Tigers.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Kendra Pulley Pfeiler (Mark) of Simpsonville, Gina Pulley Smith (Brent) of Laurens, and Ruth Pulley Thompson (Jeff) of Laurens; five siblings, Jody Pulley (Loretta) of Greenwood, Jerry Pulley (Nell) of Laurens, Nancy Lemmons (Gene) of Laurens, Connie Gambrell of Greenwood, and Bonnie McElroy (Raymond) of Laurens; sister-in-law, Jane Pulley of Laurens; six grandchildren, Morgan Pfeiler, Katherine Pfeiler, Rebekah Ruth Smith, Davis Thompson, Virginia Smith, and Mary Lawson Thompson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ken is predeceased by four siblings, Ollie Mae McCuen, Bill Pulley, Jimmy Pulley, and Johnny Pulley.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at First Baptist Church. A private committal ceremony will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

