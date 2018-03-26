Catherine Howard Chadwick, 82, of Laurens and wife of the late Samuel Carlton Chadwick, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, at her home.

Born in Greenville County, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Engles and Annie Howard. Mrs. Chadwick was a homemaker and attended West Main Street Church of God in Ware Shoals.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

