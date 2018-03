Dateline – Clinton, SC

Bluford “Jake” Arthur Boyter, Jr., 57, passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018. He was the son of the late Bluford Arthur Boyter, Sr. and Helen Lewis Boyter and the fiancé of Kimberly Hamby.

Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Griffin Family Cemetery.

