Bert Compton Tollison, age 82, of 5971 Hwy 221 South, Laurens, S.C., and wife of Gene Tollison, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at her home.

Born in Clinton, S.C., she was the daughter of the late James Marvin and Lottie Mae Teague Compton. Bert was employed with Dr. Byron Brown’s Dentist Office from 1980-2012 and was awarded the SC Dental Team Member Award by The SC Dental Association. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she served in the nursery for 36 years. Mrs. Tollison was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved her family dearly. She was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at New Prospect Baptist Church.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends in the church immediately following the service.

