Roger Marie Babb, 78, of 2971 Trinity Church Road, Gray Court, S.C., and wife of William Martin Babb, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at her home.

Born in Laurens County, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Frank Irvin and Jennie Susan Tice Gambrell. A homemaker, Mrs. Babb was of the Baptist faith.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.