Woman stabbed, left on road near Laurens County line

A woman was stabbed and reportedly dumped from a moving vehicle on McCarter Road just across the Laurens County line in Greenville County Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident along with the Fountain Inn Fire Department around 9 a.m. Investigators were still at the scene, collecting evidence along the roadside at McCarter Road and Milacron Drive around noon Tuesday.

“We initially responded to it, but it ended up happening just inside Greenville County, so we turned everything over to them,” said LCSO Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, an adult female, suffered from at least one stab wound and was transported to the hospital.

No other information was available on the victim or her assailant. Reeder said he believed the victim to be in stable condition when she was transported to the hospital.