Johnson sworn in as new Gray Court judge

Isaac L. “Ike” Johnson, Jr. was sworn in Monday night as the new municipal judge for the Town of Gray Court.

Johnson took the oath of office from Gray Court Town Attorney David Holmes after the Gray Court Town Council voted unanimously to hire Johnson. He is currently the chief municipal judge at Fountain Inn and an assistant judge in Greer.

“I want to work with (Laurens County Shneriff Don Reynolds) and (Chief Magistrate Leesa Inabinet) to make sure everything that can be done here is being done because you’ve got a great community here,” Johnson said.

Gray Court was forced to hire a new municipal judge after the Laurens County Magistrate’s Office decided to consolidate its offices at the county’s Hillcrest Judicial Complex. Judge Glynda Tucker, who served double duty as a county magistrate in the Gray Court office and as the town’s municipal judge, retired after the consolidation was announced. Inabinet has scheduled a court date for this month during the transition period.

Johnson interviewed with Gray Court Town Manager Garry Smith and had an unscheduled meeting with council members Adolphus Brewster and Stellartean Jones prior to Smith making the recommendation to hire Johnson.