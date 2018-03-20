BREAKING: Butch Clark to step in as interim softball coach

Former Laurens Raiders’ Head Softball Coach Butch Clark, who retired following the 2017 season after nine years at the helm of the program, is stepping back in on an interim basis.

The school made the announcement Tuesday morning after meeting with the team Monday afternoon before practice. Clark is stepping in for current head coach Haley Satterfield, who has been put on temporary administrative leave. According to a press release from Laurens High, Satterfield will be on leave until at least the end of Spring Break (April 6), before a final decision on her coaching status is made.

Satterfield will remain a teacher at Laurens High during her administrative leave from the softball team.