Dateline – Joanna, S.C.

Charlie D. Lollis, Sr., age 69, of Blalock Drive, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

He was born in Goldville, S.C., and was a son of the late James Clifton and Dorothy Davis Lollis.

Mr. Lollis was a veteran of the US Navy, a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Clinton and was retired from Whitten Center.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 23, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Clinton. The family will receive friends, Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

