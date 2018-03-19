Street changes with Clinton’s sewer work Monday night, March 19

The City of Clinton announced Monday that contract crews from North American Pipeline Management Inc. are making preparations now to perform sewer pipe bursting beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, and will result in limited access to Gary Street from Broad Street.

Crews will be working from the intersection of South Broad and Gary Streets to the Main intersection of Broad and Caroline Avenue.

Gary Street will not be accessible to or from South Broad.

Additionally, motorists will not be able to make a left turn at the intersection of Broad and Caroline.

City of Clinton officials are asking all motorists to drive cautiously in these areas as the city works to improve the infrastructure.