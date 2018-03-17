Dateline – Hickory Tavern, S.C.

Frances Riddle Eppley Hellams, 94, of 13045 Hwy 76 West, passed away, Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Spartanburg, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Jessie Cleveland and Olive Jeanette Brannon Riddle. She was a faithful member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and choir member for many years. Mrs. Hellams was retired from Milliken, J.P. Stevens and the Laurens District 55 cafeteria department. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

