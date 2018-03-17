Edward Carrol Cromer, 82, of 142 East Lake Drive, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Sybil Taylor Cromer, passed away, Saturday, March 17, 2018, at his home.

Born in Newberry County, S.C., and raised in Kinards, S.C., he was the son of the late Willie F. and Beatrice Durst Cromer. Ed was a National Guard Veteran and was retired from 3M. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and also attended Laurens Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 23, 2018, with burial in Forest Lawn East Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Hillcrest Baptist Church from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.