Thomas Elvin “Tommy” Chastain, 82, of 508 East Main Street, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Margaret Mason Chastain, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018, at his home.

Born in Georgia, he was a son of the late Harvey Charles and Mattie Dilbeck Chastain. A faithful member of Second Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Knights of the King Sunday School class, and a choir member. A Mason and Shriner, Tommy was an active member of the McDonalds Coffee Club.

A committal service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum with Military Honors followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m., at Second Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

