Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Helen Louise Wicks, 84, of 117 Fair Drive, Clinton, S.C., and wife of the late Lewis C. Wicks passed away on March 16, 2018 at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton, S.C.

Born in New Brunswick, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Sedric and Helen (Mitchell) Ellis.

As a new bride she lived in Patchogue, Long Island, for 35 years where she was a member of St. Pauls Episcopal Church, LI CB Radio Club (Blondie), and employed by McPeaks Adult Home. During the summer when not at work, you would usually find Helen & Lew camping at Smith’s Point County Park on Fire Island National Seashore.

In 1988, she retired to Clinton, S.C., and was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and enjoyed visiting the Church of the Epiphany in Laurens. She was also a 50yr+ member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Amaranth, Club 33 and Happy Days.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Clinton, S.C. Burial will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

Fraternal services will occur in the All Saints Parish Hall at 9:30am followed by receiving of friends prior to the funeral service.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton