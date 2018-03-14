Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

R H “Bo” Moates, age 58, of 114 Moreland Ave., passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

He was born in Aurora, Colo., and was a son of the late Pet Moates, Jr. and Suzanne Clark Moates, formerly of Joanna, S.C.

Professionally, Mr. Moates worked as a Pipeline Equipment Operator and Foreman for several years. Most recently, he served as a Pipeline Inspector with Cleveland Integrity Services, Inc. and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, where he proudly helped lead the Red Devils to the State Football Championship in 1977 and 1978. Bo was an avid outdoorsman, who especially enjoyed farming, hunting, and fishing. He also had a talent and fondness for carpentry and landscaping.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pinelawn Mausoleum Chapel in Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

