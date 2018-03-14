Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Evelyn F. Gambrell, age 84, widow of William R. “Dub” Gambrell, Sr., of 202 Barnes Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at her home.

Mrs. Gambrell was born in Greenwood, S.C., and was a daughter of the late James C. and Willie Mae Whitten Fuller. She was the Co-Owner of Gambrell’s Jewelry Store. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton, serving the church in various roles throughout her life.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton