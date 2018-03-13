Dateline – Lanford, S.C.

Conie Patterson Prince, age 97, of 973 Patterson Plant Road, and widow of Homer C. Prince, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at her home.

Born in Lanford, S.C., she was a daughter of the late John and Marie Yarborough Patterson. Conie retired from 3M and was a member of Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the committal ceremony.

