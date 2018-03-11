Betty Elaine Robinson McCarson, age 76, of 1105 Deer Valley Road, Laurens, S.C., and wife of Thomas Eugene “Gene” McCarson, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, S.C.

Born in Pelzer, S.C., she was a daughter of the late James and Pearl West Robinson. Betty was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. A private burial will be held in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

