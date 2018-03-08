Bobby Wallace Fuller, age 63, of Laurens, S.C., and husband of Marta Arnove Fuller, passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at his home.

Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Wallace and Lillie Cullens Fuller. Bobby was a US Army Veteran, which included the Hawk Air Defense. He was also a member and past master of Rossie Walker Masonic Lodge #354. Bobby was formerly employed as an electrician with Covidien in Greenwood and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Laurens.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.