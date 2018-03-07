Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Gerald L. “Gerry” Armstrong, age 71, of Carolina Gardens passed away Wednesday, March 07, 2018 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Laurens and was the son of the late Charles E. Armstrong Sr. and Helen M. Armstrong Coates.

Mr. Armstrong was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School. He is retired from the Automobile Business and of the Methodist Faith and was a member of the South Carolina National Guard.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gray Court, S.C.

