Carol Marie Woodward-Shockley

DATELINE:  Clinton, S.C.

Carol Marie Woodward-Shockley, age 48, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

A native of Laurens County, S.C., she is the daughter of Pearl Sherfield Shockley of Clinton and the late Bo Shockley. She was a homemaker.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 2:00 until 3:45 p.m.  prior to the 4:00 p.m.  funeral services held in the Stribling Memorial Chapel

The family is at the home of her Mother on 3400 Milam Road, Clinton.

