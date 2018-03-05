Moore, S.C. – Bobby Ned Poole, 80, husband of Beatrice Davis Poole, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2018 after an extended illness.

Born January 29, 1938 in Laurens County, Bobby was the son of the late Irby and Rebecca Parsons Poole. He was a graduate of Gray Court Owings High School and attended Piedmont Tech. Bobby was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Adults Unlimited Sunday School Class and served as a former Deacon. He served on numerous committees with his former church, Lanford Baptist. Bobby was a member of the Hejaz Shrine, Woodmen of the World, and honorably served his country in the US Air Force. He spent most of his career as a self-employed sales representative. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting classic and antique cars.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 8, 1:30-2:45 p.m. at Roebuck Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Interment with military honors will be held in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.

Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory