MSGT Simon Henry Derrick, Jr., 85, formerly of Indian Mound Road, Laurens, S.C., and husband of the late Daisy Nelson Derrick, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Born in Saluda County, S.C., he was the son of the late Simon Henry Derrick, Sr. and Alberta Miller Chambers. Retired from the U.S. Air Force, MSGT Derrick served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He also retired from Carolina Manufacturing and attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 9, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

