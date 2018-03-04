Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Doyle Leonard Owens, 76, of the Hickory Tavern Community and husband of Sandra Stansell Owens, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018, at his home.

Born in Seneca, S.C., he was a son of the late Dock Wilson and Mary Adams Owens. A veteran of the S.C. Army National Guard, Mr. Owens graduated from Easley High School and Greenville Tech and retired from Laurens Glass and Palmetto Spinning. He was currently employed with The Kennedy Mortuary and was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, the Immanuel Sunday School Class, currently serving as a deacon, and was former treasurer. Doyle was instrumental in starting the Hickory Tavern Fire Department, was a former Laurens District 55 School Board member, and was the former treasurer for Rabun Creek Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.