Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Charlotte Floyd Bolt, age 54, of Laurens, S.C., passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018.

She was born in Joanna, S.C., and was the daughter of Gene Floyd and the late Elizabeth Lyons Floyd.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to service at the Mausoleum from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

