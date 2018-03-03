Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Ruby Smith Leopard, 86, of Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community and wife of the late James Henry Leopard, passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Born in Gray Court, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Mack Smith and Ina Melle Vinson Smith Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Grace Community Chapel conducted by Rev. Jim Leopard with burial following at Dials United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at 146 Ann’s Drive, Gray Court, S.C. and will receive friends at Grace Community Chapel from 1:30-3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.