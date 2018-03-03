DATELINE: Laurens, S.C.

Larry Lawson, age 72, passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Spartanburg County, S.C., on August 8, 1945 to parents Roy and Onnie Harvey Lawson.

He was a retired shop employee with Byers Machines and a member of Gray Court Church of God.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Fairview Baptist Church, Kinards, S.C.

