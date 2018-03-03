Leave a Comment

Edith Brewington Langston, age 77, of 1365 Bull Hill Road, Gray Court, S.C., and wife of the late Jimmie Rufus Langston, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Laurens County Hospice House in Clinton.

Born in Laurens County, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Tommy and Laura Tucker Brewington. A homemaker, Mrs. Langston was of the Church of God faith. She loved to serve her family, friends, and many people in our community by cooking and sewing.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at Highland Home Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her son Grady Langston, 2092 Bethany Church Road, Clinton, S.C., and will receive friends at Highland Home Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

