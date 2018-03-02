Mary JoAnne Holliday Fultz, 78, of 321 Grey Road, Pelzer, S.C., and wife of the late Cecil Ralph Fultz, Jr., passed away at her home on Friday, March 2, 2018.

Born in Eutawville, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Joe and Iva Brooks Holliday. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Mrs. Fultz was a retired nurse. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

