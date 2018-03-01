LCSO seeking help in finding missing 17 year old

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old woman who has been missing since Feb. 23.

From the initial LCSO investigation it appears that Tyqueria Little contacted an unknown person to pick her up from her residence on Racetrack Road in Laurens and departed on her own accord. There is a possibility that she is trying to go out of state. Little has a history of mental illness, according to her family and was recently released from a mental health facility.

If anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at 68-crime.