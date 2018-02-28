Willie Faye Gwinn Jones, 84, of Holmes Street, Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late Roy Raymond Jones, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Roy “Bootie” and Kate Varner Gwinn. Mrs. Jones was a member of Todd Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 2, 2018, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at 108 Holmes Street and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.