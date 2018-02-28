County Council approves purchases of two fire engines

The Laurens County Department of Fire Services will get two used fire engines after its request was approved by members of the Laurens County Council at Tuesday’s regular meeting of council.

The two fire engines are both now in use at the Poplar Springs Fire Department in Spartanburg County. The 2001 models are priced at $37,000 each. Each vehicle has been driven around 40,000 miles.

Laurens County Fire Services Director Greg Lindley and County Administrator Jon Caime received permission from county council members to seek out used fire vehicles and equipment as part of the county’s long-range strategic capital plan.

Caime and Lindley agreed then that this time of economic growth is a good time to seek out good used fire equipment because more affluent fire districts will be spending money on new equipment.

“These trucks have been inspected by the fire service mechanic and are in excellent condition and are one owner,” the request to county council read.

Lindley reiterated that point at Tuesday night’s meeting.

A new fire engine could cost as much as $500,000 or more, according to an Internet search.

The Poplar Springs Fire Department is requiring a $500 deposit to hold the two engines until July when its new equipment is delivered. At that time, the remaining balance of $73,500 would be due. The money for the trucks is coming from the Laurens County Fire Reserve Funds, which totaled more than $650,000 at the beginning of this fiscal year.

In other action:

* County Council voted 5-0 to approve an accounting change that would transfer $500,000 from the General Fund Undesignated Reserve to a newly created “113 Fund.”

“Our accounting for these funds had been obscure resulting in creation of a significant fund balance for these funds while creating false deficits in our General Fund Operation and Maintenance,” the request from Caime read.

* Council members removed from Tuesday night’s agenda consideration of suggested changes to pay scale and job classifications for library employees as the administration attempts to standardize those issues across the county-employed workforce. Council had already granted approval for similar moves in other departments.

* Laurens Count Director of Public Works Rob Russian got approval on a request that council members approve a contract with Reynolds Engineering to oversee the replacement of 27 roof-mounted HVAC Units at the county’s Hillcrest Judicial Complex. The contract is to include “programming, design, bidding, inspection and general management of the project.”