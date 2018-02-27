Dateline: Antreville Community, S.C.

Stephanie “Steph” R. Southerland, 45, of the Antreville Community, wife of Tommy Southerland, died Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at her home. She was born in Charleston, S.C.

Steph was a graduate of Laurens High School – Class of 1990, Piedmont Technical College and was presently attending Chamberlain College of Nursing. A dedicated employee of Self Regional Healthcare, with over 23 years of service, she was a current House Nursing Supervisor. Steph impacted many lives with her caring, loving, gregarious and pleasant personality. Her family was top priority and the lights of her life. This was exemplified by Steph’s involvement as a Dixie High School Band Mom. She was a member of First Creek Baptist Church.

Steph was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Al Southerland.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy, of 17 years of the home; her mother, Glenda Thompson Ricketts of Hickory Tavern, SC; son and daughter, Seth and Savannah Southerland of the home; brother, Chris Ricketts of Oklahoma; maternal grand-parents, Doris and Hack Thompson of Hickory Tavern, SC; mother-in-law, Mary Southerland of Lake Secession; and a wide-circle of family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Harris Funeral Home, 302 N. Main Street, Abbeville, S.C. Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 2, 2018 at First Creek Baptist Church, 9511 Abbeville Hwy., Iva, SC 29655 with Rev. Brandon McManus and Rev. Donnie Murdock officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Steph, may be sent to First Creek Baptist Church, c/o Joy Wiles, 1216 Keone Circle, Williamston, SC 29697.

The family is at the home.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Southerland family.