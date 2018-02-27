PC men ushered out of Big South Tournament

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team saw its stay in the Big South Tournament end after opening night.

A nine-minute shooting drought and a poor shooting night from Reggie Dillard helped do in the No. 9-seeded Blue Hose, who suffered a 68-51 loss to eighth-seeded Charleston Southern. The loss ends PC’s season with a record of 11-21, while Charleston Southern advanced to play No. 1 UNC Asheville in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

Ty Jones had a career-high night with 17 points on 8 of 9 shooting, and got 12 points from Jordan Jones – who had one double-digit game in his first 54 career starts. He has now had four double-digit performances in his last five games.

Davon Bell had 23 points to lead PC, while Dillard was held to 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting from the field in his final collegiate game. Fellow senior Ruben Arroyo hit all four of his field goal attempts and scored eight, while senior Jaron Withers was held to one point in his last game. Stephen Osu also played his last game with PC, but did not score.