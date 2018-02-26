Mountville, S.C.

Nora Hill Mattison, 80, of the Mountville Community and wife of the late Lewis Edwin Mattison, passed away Monday, February 26, 2018, at the Hospice Care of the Piedmont Hospice House in Greenwood, S.C.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Rev. J.E. Hill and Lillie Abee Hill. Mrs. Mattison was retired from Torrington and was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church where she was a member of the Catherine Moore Sunday School Class and was the church pianist. Nora loved flowers and her cat, Angel.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 2, 2018, at Beaverdam Baptist Church, with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.