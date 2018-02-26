LCSO plans another security class for churches

Ora ARP Church in Gray Court will play host to a church security training class Saturday morning. It is the second such class conducted by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office since December.

The upcoming class is designed for churches that have security teams in place or have created their security teams since the last training session. This class, which is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until noon, will offer “hands-on” defense tactics and other training designed to protect church groups in case of danger.

The initial class was offered late last year after local churches voiced concerns about safety following a mass shooting at a church outside of San Antonio, Texas left 26 people dead. About 125 people included the initial class in early December.

Ora ARP Church is located at 23420 U.S. Highway 221 North in Gray Court. Anyone interesting in registering for the class should call LCSO Lt. Don Evans or Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder at 864-984-4967.