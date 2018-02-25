Margaret Armstrong Kirby, 92, of 5274 Torrington Road, Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late Aneil Kirby, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018, at The Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born in Gray Court, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Arch Vernon and Iona Harper Armstrong. Retired from Torrington, she was a member of Bramlett United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, 28, 2018, at Bramlett United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

