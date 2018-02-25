Carolyn Virginia Green Sicking, 86, of 1745 Pinehaven St. Ext., Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late Ernest Fredrick Sicking, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018, at her home.

Born in Laurel Hill, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Amos Coy Green, Sr. and Orpie Lee Bass Green and was formerly employed with the Laurens District 55 School System. A charter member of Wayside Baptist Church for 25 years, she was currently a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. Outgoing with a love for people, Carolyn was an active member through the years of a number of groups: the Needle Arts Club, The Red Hat Society, The Lady Bugs Theatrical Group, Laurens County Hospital Auxiliary, and The Girl Scouts. She was an artist who was creative and loved discovering new things and enjoyed luncheons with “the girls.”

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 1, 2018, at New Prospect Baptist Church.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

