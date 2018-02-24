LA girls capture state crown

A year after coming up short of their championship dreams, the Laurens Academy girls polished off a 31-1 season with one of their finest hours.

Taylor Campbell scored 16 points and Ruthie Moore added 15 as the Crusaders used a 20-7 run in the first half to pull away from the Patrick Henry Patriots, then used their defense in the second half to help claim a 48-34 victory and win the SCISA Class A Tournament at the Sumter County Civic Center.

Moore scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half for LA, while it also received eight points from Blair Quarles – six of those coming in the first quarter. Moore, Campbell and Julia Kerber were all named to the all-tournament team.

Look for a full wrap-up on this game in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.