Edna Darrell Clark McChesney, 90, formerly of Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late James William McChesney, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018, at The Presbyterian Home of Clinton.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Marve and Elsie Smart Clark. Mrs. McChesney was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Laurens and was a graduate of Woodruff High School. She worked in the payroll department of J.P. Stevens for a number of years and retired from the payroll department of Arkwright Mills.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at Nazareth Presbyterian Church in Moore, S.C.

The family will be at the home of her niece, Jane Conrath, and will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary.

