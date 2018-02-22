LA girls inch closer to championship

The Laurens Academy girls’ basketball team is one victory away from a SCISA Class A Championship.

Ruthie Moore scored 13 points, Taylor Campbell added 10, and the Crusaders turned up the defense in the second half to turn what had been as little as a three-point lead into a 33-21 decision over Curtis Baptist Thursday night at Wilson Hall in Sumter.

The victory, which moved LA to 30-1 on the season, sends the Crusaders to the state championship game for the second straight year. They will take on Patrick Henry, which advanced with a victory over Beaufort Academy in the other semifinal.

LA, which jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first half and appeared ready to run away with the game, saw the up-tempo Curtis Baptist Lady Crusaders respond with a 10-1 run that spanned the end of the first half and the first 17 seconds of the second half, cutting the margin to 16-13. The teams stayed within a 3-to-6 point margin for the next few minutes before the Crusaders flipped the switch and left Curtis Baptist wondering what went wrong.