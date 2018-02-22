Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Gene “Elvis” Koon, age 71, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Joanna and was a son of the late Joe Robert Koon Sr. and Dorothy Summers Koon.

Gene was a former textile employee and construction worker but will forever be known as “Elvis”. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and he was of the Protestant faith.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in the Mausoleum Chapel with Military Honors. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton