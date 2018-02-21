Marjorie Ellen Lawrence Taylor, 93, of 1103 West Main St., Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late John Harris Taylor, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at her home.

Born in Scammon, Kan., she was the daughter of the late William and Sarah Griffith Lawrence. Previously employed with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., she was the best homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church.

The family will host a private memorial service.

