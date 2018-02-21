Laurens High announces four college signings

College athletic signings continued on Wednesday as four Laurens High students inked their National Letters of Intent.

Braylen Williams and Tyrese Moses both inked NLIs to continue playing football inside Laurens County, agreeing to attend and play at Presbyterian College. Troy Dendy will be off to Tennessee as he signed his NLI to attend and play football at Carson-Newman, and baseball/football player Nathan Rutter will continue his career on the diamond at Montreat College.

Laurens High Head Football Coach said the group of, “This is as good as it gets in Laurens County.”

Basketball: Laurens Academy continues its quest for a girls’ basketball championship Thursday night when it takes on Curtis Baptist in the semifinal round at Wilson Hall in Sumter. The game is slated to start at 6 p.m.