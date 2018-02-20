Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Robert Alvin “Robin” Goode age 59, of 111 Cedar Grove Church Road, Laurens, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Athens, Ga., and was the son of the late Robert Olin and Minnie Avelyn Forrester Goode.

Mr. Goode was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Laurens.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Temple Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. with burial at Bellview Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church.

