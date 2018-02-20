Investigation continues into slaying of dogs

Local law-enforcement officials said a few phone tips have come in over the past week after the bodies of 15 dogs were discovered in a wooded area in Gray Court, but no arrests have been made.

Mickey Fortin came across the morbid scene while on a walk along Stoddard Road near Bryson Ford Road on the morning of Feb. 13 and posted live video on his Facebook page. He initially discovered the bodies of nine dogs. Laurens County Animal Control and investigators from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office discovered six more carcasses in the area.

“We’ve gotten a few tips that we’ve turned over to the sheriff’s office,” said LCAC Supervisor Giles Gilmer.

At the scene, Gilmer estimated the majority of the dogs – all of which were Chihuahuas – had been shot and killed within 12 hours of being found by Fortin.

According to the LCSO, four of the dogs were lying in a ditch near Ben Taylor Road, five were located on Bryson Ford Road and two others were near Sweetbriar Road.

A Simpsonville man was arrested after two dogs were found starved to dead on chains off of Bryson Road in early February. Two other severely malnourished dogs were rescued by LCAC.

The investigation by the LCSO is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the LCSO at 864-984-4967 or call Crimestoppers at 68-CRIME.