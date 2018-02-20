Dateline: Gray Court, S.C.

Cheryl Cook Abercrombie, 59, widow of John Melvin Abercrombie, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Mrs. Abercrombie was born in Greer, S.C., to the late Norman Daniel Cook and Erlean Simmons Caldwell. She was a member of Owings Presbyterian Church, where she was involved in decorating and cleaning for special events. She enjoyed painting, gardening and flowers.

Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at Owings Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Fletcher Funeral Service.