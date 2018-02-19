Jimmy Wayne Morgan, 71, of 303 Westminister Avenue, Laurens, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018.

Born in Woodruff, S.C., he was a son of the late William Herbert and Fannie Davis Morgan. Jimmy was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was formerly employed with Laurens Glass and later retired from Faurecia. Mr. Morgan was a member of Welcome Baptist Church and the VFW Post 3354.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2018, at Welcome Baptist Church with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home of his niece, Sandra Coker, 130 Bull Hill Rd, Gray Court, S.C., and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Thursday, February 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

