Dateline – Laurens, SC

Wayne Pitts, age 72, of 13 Gallon Street, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Laurens and was the son of the late Claude and Rachel Cook Pitts.

Mr. Pitts was retired from J P Stevens Watts Plant and was a member of Lucas Ave Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, February 21, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends after the service at Forest Lawn.

The family will be at the home located at 13 Gallon Street, Laurens, SC.

